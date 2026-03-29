39% candidates in Pondy poll fray independents

PUDUCHERRY: Independent candidates account for 39% of the total contestants in the upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry, reflecting a significant presence of non-party aspirants in the electoral fray.

According to the final list released for all 30 constituencies, a total of 294 candidates are contesting, of which 116, nearly two-fifths of the total, are independents.

Political observers note the number of independents could have been even higher. However, some political parties, including TVK, accommodated aspirants who were denied tickets by major parties at last minute.