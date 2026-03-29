AIADMK cadre ditch ‘time-consuming’ apps, revert to printed lists for voter engagement

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK’s adoption of a technology-savvy approach for its political campaign has recoiled at the ground level. Many cadre have switched back to the conventional printed voter lists (manual books) to identify and contact voters, given the limited time left before the Assembly election.

Field-level cadre are struggling to operate the two different mobile applications for booth-wise voter data analysis and a targeted cost-of-living outreach campaign.

The ‘Kural’ app, in particular, has been found to be a hard nut to crack. It was adopted for booth-wise voter data analysis. Though it was intended to provide clear database on ground realities, cadre said using it is time-consuming. They said that completing the process for even a single booth would require at least three to four months. Tasks such as family mapping have proven particularly challenging, and many cadre are finding it difficult to use the apps.

“These facilities were provided to us only around 20 days ago. As both applications are AI-based, we were first given basic training. However, there was immediate pressure to start field work as the election is around the corner. So we could not fully utilise them,” said a booth in-charge from the Thondamuthur constituency.