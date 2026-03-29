AIADMK cadre ditch ‘time-consuming’ apps, revert to printed lists for voter engagement

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK’s adoption of a technology-savvy approach for its political campaign has recoiled at the ground level. Many cadre have switched back to the conventional printed voter lists (manual books) to identify and contact voters, given the limited time left before the Assembly election.
Field-level cadre are struggling to operate the two different mobile applications for booth-wise voter data analysis and a targeted cost-of-living outreach campaign.
The ‘Kural’ app, in particular, has been found to be a hard nut to crack. It was adopted for booth-wise voter data analysis. Though it was intended to provide clear database on ground realities, cadre said using it is time-consuming. They said that completing the process for even a single booth would require at least three to four months. Tasks such as family mapping have proven particularly challenging, and many cadre are finding it difficult to use the apps.
“These facilities were provided to us only around 20 days ago. As both applications are AI-based, we were first given basic training. However, there was immediate pressure to start field work as the election is around the corner. So we could not fully utilise them,” said a booth in-charge from the Thondamuthur constituency.
The ‘Kural’ AI platform has a feature that categorises voters, including party supporters, booth-wise. It shows clearly those who have moved away, and new voters who have settled in the area. The aim was to simplify fieldwork and create a complete database for the party.
However, party functionaries said there was neither sufficient time nor adequate training to complete the assigned tasks. Due to these constraints, they have reverted to the traditional method of printing voter lists and manually verifying details.
“We have to personally visit every residence within the booth limits, verify the number of voters based on the list, and carry out family mapping by attaching photos and noting exact locations. There are several practical difficulties involved in the recording. If someone has voting rights in another area, we can also record their constituency and polling booth details.
This would help the party build a database, making it easier to distribute gifts, money, and conduct targeted campaigning. We are supposed to ask and record answers to five questions - where each voter is located, which party they support, whom they will vote for in this election, and whether they need assistance to reach the polling booth,” said an area in-charge from the Coimbatore South constituency.
He admitted it is a good initiative. “But we lack both the time and proper training to implement it effectively. Many had mistakenly registered details which may mislead us,” he added.
Similarly, most of the party workers also stopped using the application for its intensive cost-of-living campaign, titled ‘Vidiya Aatchi Makkalin Billae Satchi’.
“I was advised to use an AI-based ‘Survey’ app along with a handheld micro-printer to distribute printed comparative bills to households. It turned out to be a risky and not a practical task, as we had to collect details about their grocery expenses and taxes paid five years ago and compare them with the present.
“Most people did not remember the exact figures. While the idea may look catchy, it is not feasible in the field. With less than a month left for the election, it was consuming too much time. So, we have all stopped using these applications and returned to traditional methods,” the functionary added.