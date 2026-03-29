AIADMK will be in driver’s seat in TN if NDA wins, asserts EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday asserted that AIADMK will form the government if NDA, led by it, wins the Assembly elections. Addressing election campaign meetings in RK Nagar and Tiruvottiyur, Palaniswami said,

“When the alliance between AIADMK and BJP was forged, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had categorically said AIADMK will lead the alliance, Palaniswami would be the chief ministerial candidate of NDA led by AIADMK.”

“When the AIADMK-led NDA alliance wins a majority of seats, it is AIADMK that will form the government. I repeat: the chief ministerial candidate of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance is EPS. This is not merely my claim. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already clarified this. We had made our alliance’s position clear even then,” Palaniswami asserted.