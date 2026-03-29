'AIADMK will sweep Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts' : SP Velumani

"The DMK regime has done nothing in the last five years. This is known to the people of Coimbatore as the property tax, power tariff, and charges for garbage collection have been hiked during the DMK regime," Velumani said while also citing the Avinashi Athikkadavu and the Avinashi road flyover as the achievements of his party.

"The AIADMK will form the government under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami. The AIADMK government will implement the pending schemes for the welfare of the people of Coimbatore. The people are ready to vote for the AIADMK," he added.

On how the AIADMK would prevent any bid by the DMK to offer money or gifts to lure voters, Velumani said that they would work honestly in the field and meet the people.

On DMK's Coimbatore Councillor S Rajalakshmi joining the AIADMK, Velumani said DMK functionaries, including the councillor, were dissatisfied with the way their high command.

Rajalakshmi joined the AIADMK on Friday in the presence of General Secretary Palaniswami in Chennai. She represents Ward no 77 in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.