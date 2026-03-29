Burden of proof lies on accused in bonded labour cases, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: Mentioning that bonded labourers cannot be expected to withstand “tricky” cross-examination or respond with confidence, and that the burden of proving claims of bonded labour to be false lies on the accused, the Madras High Court recently set aside a trial court’s orders in 2015 and convicted two persons for subjecting tribal workers to such work conditions at a private mill in Kancheepuram district.

According to the court order, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, allowing an appeal moved by a survivor, found that 27 workers of Sri Ramachandra Rice Mill had been trapped in a cycle of debt after receiving advances in the range of `5,000 to `10,000, with their wages adjusted against the amount – effectively binding them to the employer.

The accused, Kesavan and his son Ramesh, forced them to work for meagre wages, in some cases as low as Rs 4 per bag of paddy moved, and housed them within the mill premises without basic amenities. They were also not allowed to move freely or visit their native place.