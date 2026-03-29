Carcass of 13-foot whale washed ashore in Villupuram

Authorities said necessary precautions were taken during disposal, including the use of chemicals to prevent contamination and the spread of pathogens.

The discovery comes a day after another short-finned pilot whale was reported to have washed ashore along the same stretch in an injured condition. Eyewitnesses had claimed that the whale appeared alive, with its tail and fins moving. However, before forest personnel could secure the animal, the tides pulled it back into the sea.

Forest officials, however, maintained that both sightings involved the same whale. According to them, the mammal had already died earlier and was observed floating about 500 metres off the coast on Friday. They explained that wave action can cause movement in the tail and fins, creating the impression that the animal was alive.

Local fishermen, however, said that the whale seen earlier appeared fresh with a shiny skin, while the carcass recovered on Saturday was in an advanced state of decomposition.