CCMC falls short of property tax collection target in FY 2025-26

COIMBATORE: With only a couple of days left for the financial year to end, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is struggling to meet its property tax collection target, with over Rs 170 crore still pending for 2025-26.

Out of the total target of Rs 666 crore, which includes Rs 530 crore for the current financial year and Rs 136 crore carried over from the previous year, the civic body has managed to collect only around Rs 498 crore so far across 100 wards. The city has nearly six lakh property tax payers.

Officials attributed the shortfall to multiple factors, including diversion of bill collectors for election-related duties such as voter list revision (SIR) and other duties. Sources also indicated that there was informal nudge to go easy on enforcement during the election period to avoid public dissatisfaction, which allegedly affected collection.