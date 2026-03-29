DMK gives 50% seats to new faces, three ministers fail to make the cut

CHENNAI: The list of DMK candidates for 164 constituencies released by Chief Minister MK Stalin shows the party has dropped half of the candidates it had fielded in 2021, including many who had won. This time, the party has roped in different faces in 84 constituencies. Though these 84 have a few well-known faces and scions of senior DMK leaders, a large number of them, just over 60, are new.

DMK has also accommodated senior leaders who joined the party in recent months, including former CM O Panneerselvam, R Vaithilingam, and PH Manoj Pandian, in the list. All these former AIADMK leaders have been given tickets to contest from their strongholds of Bodinayakanur, Orathanadu and Alangulam respectively.

Among the key changes are the dropping of three of the 34 incumbent ministers – R Gandhi, T Mano Thangaraj and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj - although Gandhi’s son Vinoth Gandhi got the ticket for his father’s Ranipet constituency.

Mano Thangaraj’s Padmanabhapuram constituency in Kanniyakumari has been given to CPM. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, who was rewarded mainly for defeating the then BJP state president and Union Minister of State L Murugan in Dharapuram, lost her seat to Dr Indrani from her party.

Besides Gandhi’s son, DMK, which is often criticised for “dynastic” politics, gave seats to sons of four former MLAs and ministers. This includes Dr Pon Gautham Sigamani who has replaced his father and senior DMK leader and former minister K Ponmudy in Thirukovilur, Karthik Mohan (Villivakkam), son of incumbent Anna Nagar MLA who has been dropped from the list, late three-time MLA J Anbazhagan’s son Raja Anbazhagan (T Nagar).