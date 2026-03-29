DMK gives 50% seats to new faces, three ministers fail to make the cut

CHENNAI: The list of DMK candidates for 164 constituencies released by Chief Minister MK Stalin shows the party has dropped half of the candidates it had fielded in 2021, including many who had won. This time, the party has roped in different faces in 84 constituencies. Though these 84 have a few well-known faces and scions of senior DMK leaders, a large number of them, just over 60, are new.
DMK has also accommodated senior leaders who joined the party in recent months, including former CM O Panneerselvam, R Vaithilingam, and PH Manoj Pandian, in the list. All these former AIADMK leaders have been given tickets to contest from their strongholds of Bodinayakanur, Orathanadu and Alangulam respectively.
Among the key changes are the dropping of three of the 34 incumbent ministers – R Gandhi, T Mano Thangaraj and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj - although Gandhi’s son Vinoth Gandhi got the ticket for his father’s Ranipet constituency.
Mano Thangaraj’s Padmanabhapuram constituency in Kanniyakumari has been given to CPM. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, who was rewarded mainly for defeating the then BJP state president and Union Minister of State L Murugan in Dharapuram, lost her seat to Dr Indrani from her party.
Besides Gandhi’s son, DMK, which is often criticised for “dynastic” politics, gave seats to sons of four former MLAs and ministers. This includes Dr Pon Gautham Sigamani who has replaced his father and senior DMK leader and former minister K Ponmudy in Thirukovilur, Karthik Mohan (Villivakkam), son of incumbent Anna Nagar MLA who has been dropped from the list, late three-time MLA J Anbazhagan’s son Raja Anbazhagan (T Nagar).
While there were speculations that DMK’s senior-most leader, minister and 10-time MLA Duraimurugan may not contest this election due to health reasons, he has been allotted his Katpadi constituency again.
Meanwhile, the shifting of Karur MLA and former minister V Senthil Balaji to Coimbatore South assumes significance, as DMK or its allies were not able to win any of the 10 constituencies in Coimbatore district in 2021.
Among the new faces in DMK, western region saw the highest number with 26 candidates.
“The shift of Senthil Balaji from Karur to Coimbatore and bringing in more fresh faces in the western region was made in line with the party leadership’s decision to make inroads in the western region. The party has been working in the region since the 2024 Lok Sabha election by reshuffling the party’s organisers and preparing the ground for DMK,” a senior DMK leader told TNIE.
DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi’s persistence in pushing seats for the youth wing functionaries have paid off with 11 youth wing functionaries, which includes himself, getting seats. Of these, seven are fresh faces including PS Seenivasan from Veppanahalli constituency, the deputy secretary of the wing.
A youth wing functionary said they had recommended seats for over 60 functionaries of the youth wing. “The list was given long back, however, some of the constituencies which were requested by the youth wing were given to the alliance partners. Hence, the seats were not allocated. Still, more youth have been given seats this time, which is significant,” the functionary told TNIE.
At a glance
New faces: Around 60
Women: 18
Advocates: 29
Engineers: 17
Doctors: 15
PhD holders: 7
Ministers dropped: 3
28-year-old DMK pick is TN’s youngest candidate
Coimbatore: Dr V Kokilamani, a 28-year-old doctor becomes DMK’s youngest candidate and is contesting from Avinashi (SC) Constituency in Tiruppur district. She is from Thirumalaigovundanpalayam in Avinashi, Tiruppur District. She has completed her medical studies and worked for three years at a private hospital. She was serving as a government doctor at the PHC in Avinashi Taluk since September 23, 2025. In a caste discrimination incident at Thirumalaigoundanpalayam, over the midday meal prepared by a SC cook named P Pappal, six people were awarded a two-year sentence under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, last year. Kokilamani, from the same village and community, has been fielded as the DMK candidate.
TTV announces list of AMMK candidates
Chennai : AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday released the party’s candidates and manifesto for the Assembly elections. The manifesto promises to push for Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The candidates for AMMK are: Ottapidaram (SC): R Sundarraj; Periyakulam (SC): K Kathirkamu; Poonamalle (SC): TA Ezhumalai; Tiruchy West: M Rajasekaran; Mannargudi: S Kamaraj; Tiruvaiyaru: V Karthikeyan; Karaikudi: Therpoki V Pandi; Tiruppathur (North Arcot): A Gnanasekar; Nanguneri: R Esakkimuthu; Saidapet: G Senthamizhan; and Madathukulam: C Shanmugavelu.