GK Mani’s son joins Congress, may get Pennagaram seat

CHENNAI: Tamil film producer and president of the Tamil Film Producers Council, GKM Tamil Kumaran, joined the Congress party on Saturday, in a move seen as a boost to the party’s electoral prospects in northern districts.

Tamil Kumaran, son of GK Mani, Assembly floor leader of the PMK, formally enrolled in the party after meeting AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in New Delhi.

Congress sources said Kumaran is likely to be fielded from Pennagaram, a constituency currently represented by his father as a PMK MLA aligned with the faction led by S Ramadoss.