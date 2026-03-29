GK Mani’s son joins Congress, may get Pennagaram seat

CHENNAI: Tamil film producer and president of the Tamil Film Producers Council, GKM Tamil Kumaran, joined the Congress party on Saturday, in a move seen as a boost to the party’s electoral prospects in northern districts.
Tamil Kumaran, son of GK Mani, Assembly floor leader of the PMK, formally enrolled in the party after meeting AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in New Delhi.
Congress sources said Kumaran is likely to be fielded from Pennagaram, a constituency currently represented by his father as a PMK MLA aligned with the faction led by S Ramadoss.
Party insiders said Kumaran’s entry comes at a time when Congress is intensifying its election work, and identifying potential candidates. He is also learnt to have sought an opportunity to contest in the upcoming polls.
Leaders believe his induction could help the Congress consolidate support among the Vanniyar community, which holds a significant vote share in northern and north-western Tamil Nadu.
Kumaran had earlier served as PMK’s youth wing president for a short period but resigned following the stiff opposition from Anbumani Ramadoss to his appointment.