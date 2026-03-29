Make Chellakumar the Congress candidate for Krishnagiri West: Party cadre

KRISHNAGIRI: Congress party cadres in Krishnagiri west district are urging the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) to make Dr A Chellakumar, who was Krishnagiri MP from 2019 to 2024, contest from the same seat again in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Krishnagiri West District Congress Committee President, S Harish Babu told TNIE, "During Dr A Chellakumar's tenure many welfare schemes were brought to the district.

In this case, DMK has allotted two seats for Congress in Krishnagiri district. Out of six assembly constituencies, Congress was allotted to Uthangarai(reserved) and Krishnagiri. We urge TNCC to announce Chellakumar for Krishnagiri assembly constituency and a resolution to this effect was also passed in a meeting at Hosur on Saturday."

Similarly, on Friday, Krishnagiri east district Congress Committee, led by president Raghu and party cadres passed a resolution to the effect that other state or district candidates of Congress party should not be allotted to Krishnagiri district in the six assembly constituencies. Only cadres of native district should be allocated.