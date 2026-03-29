Off the cuff| Maiam caught in meme storm

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has set off a meme storm after opting his party out (Makkal Needhi Maiam) of the electoral fray and extending unconditional support to the DMK-led alliance. Old clips and statements starting from smashing a television to vowing distance from Dravidian majors, have been doing rounds on social media. One viral meme riffs on Vasool Raja MBBS, quipping that comedian Karunas secured a seat while the ‘hero’ did not. As the banter gathers pace, supporters are urging Haasan to at least delete past anti-DMK posts to avoid further trolling
Subashini Vijayakumar
When will meets wall
In Tamil Nadu’s ticket season, intent and outcome have scarcely matched for two DMK MPs. In Salem, talk swirled around TM Selvaganapathy being fielded against Edappadi K Palaniswami in an AIADMK bastion. The MP brushed it aside, noting he hadn’t even filed a letter of intent. Next door in Namakkal, KRN Rajeshkumar did the opposite by submitting his intent and attending interviews. This went in vain as he found himself missing from the final list, making his enthusiasm seemingly cutting little ice with the leadership
Sneha Sivashanmugam