Off the cuff| Maiam caught in meme storm

When will meets wall

In Tamil Nadu’s ticket season, intent and outcome have scarcely matched for two DMK MPs. In Salem, talk swirled around TM Selvaganapathy being fielded against Edappadi K Palaniswami in an AIADMK bastion. The MP brushed it aside, noting he hadn’t even filed a letter of intent. Next door in Namakkal, KRN Rajeshkumar did the opposite by submitting his intent and attending interviews. This went in vain as he found himself missing from the final list, making his enthusiasm seemingly cutting little ice with the leadership

Sneha Sivashanmugam