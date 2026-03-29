Puducherry's Thattanchavady does a Kalapet this time: All eyes on ‘star war’

PUDUCHERRY: What’s written on its stars is hard to tell, as Thattanchavady is gearing up for an electrified “star war”, with chief minister N Rangasamy (AINRC) and former CM V Vaithilingam (INC) vying against each other in the Assembly poll. Hard pressed for time, the leaders of both alliances – INDIA and NDA – have begun their campaign from the Sani Moolai at the constituency, replacing the traditional Kalapet.

Over the years, party leaders have prioritised winning Kalapet by starting their campaign at a temple, which is considered to be the Sani Moolai (Saturn’s corner) for Puducherry.

Sani Moolai, in astrology, is situated in the north-east corner, and the journey starting from here is believed to end successfully. The trend of launching poll campaigns from the UT’s Sani Moolai started in 1991, when former home minister P Kannan won in Lawspet (which at the time included Kalapet).