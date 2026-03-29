Puducherry's Thattanchavady does a Kalapet this time: All eyes on ‘star war’

PUDUCHERRY: What’s written on its stars is hard to tell, as Thattanchavady is gearing up for an electrified “star war”, with chief minister N Rangasamy (AINRC) and former CM V Vaithilingam (INC) vying against each other in the Assembly poll. Hard pressed for time, the leaders of both alliances – INDIA and NDA – have begun their campaign from the Sani Moolai at the constituency, replacing the traditional Kalapet.
Over the years, party leaders have prioritised winning Kalapet by starting their campaign at a temple, which is considered to be the Sani Moolai (Saturn’s corner) for Puducherry.
Sani Moolai, in astrology, is situated in the north-east corner, and the journey starting from here is believed to end successfully. The trend of launching poll campaigns from the UT’s Sani Moolai started in 1991, when former home minister P Kannan won in Lawspet (which at the time included Kalapet).
The seat was allotted to him at the eleventh hour, and a Congress government was formed that year. Ever since then, save for two occasions, Kalapet has been maintaining a track record of deciding which party comes to power.
On Friday, Vaithilingam began his campaign in Pudupet after offering prayers at the Putlaye Mariamman temple in Thattanchavady, which is believed to be the Sani Moolai of the constituency.
Rangasamy launched his campaign in the evening after prayers at the same temple. Cadres said that due to time constraints, party leaders are starting campaigns from the constituencies they are contesting.
In the past, the DMK-TMC government came to power in 1996 after DMK’s N Kesavan won in Lawspet. In 2001 and 2006, MOHF Shajahan (Cong) won the seat, and on both occasions, Congress came to power. After delimitation in 2011, AINRC came to power after PML Kalyanasundaram won in Kalapet.