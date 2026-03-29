‘Right-wing ideology, police apathy led to rise in attack on Dalits’: Dr D Ravikumar

Even BJP, which is criticised for communally divisive politics, gave representation for Dalit-Bahujan parties in Bihar and UP polls, but DMK, despite its progressive credentials, seems to be lagging behind while also failing to give enough representation for Left parties. Your view?

We are deeply concerned about the shrinking space for Left parties. Though we consider the VCK itself as a Left-oriented party, the reduction in their seats is painful. We will work hard to ensure victory in the seats allotted to the Left front. However, we cannot compare BJP’s divisive political approach with the situation in TN. Except for VCK, most Dalit parties in India have been co-opted by the BJP, which uses them to divide votes. In TN too, some fringe parties that invoke Ambedkar’s image have been co-opted by the Sangh Parivar.

Though TN has made major strides in terms of its economy, adoption of latest technology etc., caste differences still remain. Recent murders and violence in southern districts are a stark reminder. Can we attribute this to the lack of work at the grassroots level by parties like the Left and VCK?

Fundamentalism, whether religious or caste-based, exploits technology to its advantage. The spread of right-wing ideas through social media is a clear example. In TN too, social media platforms are increasingly used by hate-mongers, making it a key reason for fuelling casteism. In TN, we must distinguish between the non-Brahmin politics of the Justice Party and the anti-Brahmin politics of the Self-Respect Movement. The latter was Periyar’s idea of anti-Brahminism and had annihilation of caste at its core, which was not the case with the Justice Party. DMK followed Periyar’s legacy, and later Kalaignar continued on that path. However, the pressures of electoral politics have transformed their agenda of annihilation of caste into the idea of ensuring a “fair share” for all castes, now termed as social justice. VCK has consistently called upon Left parties for greater coordination, though they have been somewhat reluctant.