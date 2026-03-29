Special drive in TN to trace absentees in Class 12 boards

COIMBATORE: The school education department has launched a special drive to enable students who skipped the recently concluded Class 12 examinations to appear for the upcoming supplementary examination.

Headmasters of the government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore district have been instructed to ask the students for reasons for not attending the examinations held from March 2 to March 26

Official sources say around 500 out of the 35,712 registered students in the district were absent from all the exams. Of these absentees, around 350 were government school students.

"We have instructed all headmasters to ensure the students attend the upcoming board examination without fail," said an officer of the department.