Special drive in TN to trace absentees in Class 12 boards

COIMBATORE: The school education department has launched a special drive to enable students who skipped the recently concluded Class 12 examinations to appear for the upcoming supplementary examination.
Headmasters of the government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore district have been instructed to ask the students for reasons for not attending the examinations held from March 2 to March 26
Official sources say around 500 out of the 35,712 registered students in the district were absent from all the exams. Of these absentees, around 350 were government school students.
"We have instructed all headmasters to ensure the students attend the upcoming board examination without fail," said an officer of the department.
"We have instructed headmasters to collect details of absent students, trace them through phone calls or home visits, and find out the reasons for not attending the exam. Further, the headmasters should take steps to ensure that they appear for the supplementary exam. This will ensure their continuation into higher education if they clear subjects in the supplementary exam," she said.
Another headmaster at a government higher secondary school in Kinathukadavu block told TNIE that they would start this work from the upcoming week.
An educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that steps have been taken to bring back students to write the supplementary exam. He added that they would also trace students who will fail subjects in the board exam and ensure they get special coaching and appear for the supplementary exam.