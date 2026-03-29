Tiruchendur, BJP’s lone ‘Murugan’ seat

THOOTHUKUDI: In the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP has been allocated the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, making it their only constituency where the second of the six abodes of Lord Murugan is located, despite the pro-Hindu party's efforts to make headway in temple towns across the state, with Thiruparankundram being the notable one lately.

A senior BJP leader told TNIE that the party had initially held talks with its allies to contest from all the constituencies where the abodes of Lord Murugan are located. "We also had ideas to secure the Srivaikuntam constituency, which houses the Nava Tirupathi temples," he said. However, we only managed to get the Tiruchendur constituency, and we would make all efforts necessary to win the constituency, he said.

The six abodes of Lord Murugan are located in Thiruparankundram in Madurai, Palani (Dindigul), Swamimalai (falls under the Kumbakonam constituency), Tiruttani in Chennai, and Pazhamudircholai (falls under Melur constituency in Madurai). The AIADMK is contesting from Thiruparankundram, Palani, Kumbakonam, Tiruttani, and Pazhamudircholai, with Tamil Manila Congress contesting from Kumbakonam.