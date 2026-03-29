TNIE Impact: TNSTC suspends two conductors who sought DMK ticket

COIMBATORE: TNSTC suspended two conductors on Saturday over allegations that they participated in a recent DMK candidate interview in Chennai. TNIE had carried a news report titled '2 Conductors seek DMK ticket, face violation of rules charges' on Saturday.
The general manager of TNSTC's Ooty region told TNIE that they had suspended conductor V Nedunchezhiyan of the Gudalur depot in Nilgiris district for his political activities.
Meanwhile, TNSTC Salem region General Manager T Mohankumar said Rajavel, a conductor from Vazhapadi depot had been suspended for his involvement in political activities. TNSTC also warned of stringent action against bus crew engaging in political activities in violation of norms.
Sources said Nedunchezhiyan and Rajavel affiliated with the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) unit, allegedly violated Tamil Nadu Government Servants' Conduct Rules by participating in a recent DMK candidate interview to seek tickets for Gudalur and Attur assembly constituencies respectively.
Photos and information of this had leaked recently. As this is a clear violation, both conductors were suspended, sources added. Nedunchezhiyan is set to retire by the end of this month.