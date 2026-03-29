TNIE Impact: TNSTC suspends two conductors who sought DMK ticket

COIMBATORE: TNSTC suspended two conductors on Saturday over allegations that they participated in a recent DMK candidate interview in Chennai. TNIE had carried a news report titled '2 Conductors seek DMK ticket, face violation of rules charges' on Saturday.

The general manager of TNSTC's Ooty region told TNIE that they had suspended conductor V Nedunchezhiyan of the Gudalur depot in Nilgiris district for his political activities.

Meanwhile, TNSTC Salem region General Manager T Mohankumar said Rajavel, a conductor from Vazhapadi depot had been suspended for his involvement in political activities. TNSTC also warned of stringent action against bus crew engaging in political activities in violation of norms.