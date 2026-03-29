Transgender Bill violates rights, withhold it: CPI to President

CHENNAI: The CPI has urged the President to withhold assent and return the Bill that has proposed amendments to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, alleging that they infringe upon fundamental rights and individual privacy.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian criticised the BJP-led union government for passing the Bill despite opposition from political parties and activists.

He contended that the proposed changes violate constitutional guarantees, and is contrary to landmark Supreme Court rulings, including the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) case and K S Puttaswamy case.

The CPI alleged that the amendments would marginalise transgender persons and expose them to increased discrimination and violence. The party called for consultations with transgender communities to ensure stronger safeguards.