Two men abduct sister for marrying friend in TN, arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kulasekarapattinam police on Saturday arrested two brothers on charges of abducting their sister from her husband’s house near Udangudi. Her brother-in-law was also arrested.

Sources said A Selva (27), a fencing labourer from Adhiyakurichi Ramasamiyapuram, married J Muthusaranya (19) of Karikovil near Ovari, at the Kulasekarapttinam Veerakaliamman temple on March 15. The two fell in love after becoming friends through Instagram, and later Muthusaranya eloped with him, much to her family’s chagrin. They lived in Selva’s house following marriage, said sources.

Muthusaranya’s family lodged a complaint with Ovari police station where a peace talk was held on March 16, in which she asserted her desire to live with Selva.

However, her brothers Muthuselvam (25) and Muthukumar (24), and brother-in-law P Nagaraj (19) came to Athiyakurichi on Friday, and abducted her in a car. Following a complaint from Selva, Kulasekarapattinam police traced them to Melapalayam in Tirunelveli.

After handing over Muthusaranya to Selva’s family, the police arrested the trio.