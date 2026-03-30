After Immidipalayam residents' poll boycott call, officials assure water supply

COIMBATORE: After the residents of Immidipalayam threatened a poll boycott due to drinking water scarcity, the block development officer of Kinathukkadavu clarified that they have taken measures to bring water to the village panchayat through the Suleeswaranpatti Combined Water Supply Scheme.

The protest was announced by the nearly 400 Schedule Caste families from the village in Kinathukkadavu taluk, who had been struggling with severe drinking water crisis for over three months.

Villagers said they were forced to travel nearly four kilometres every day to fetch water. Despite repeated petitions to local authorities, no permanent solution was implemented.

They also demanded that the officials supply drinking water from Devaradipalayam of Kodangipalayam village panchayat

The boycott announcement on March 26 quickly gained attention, prompting district officials to intervene. Following a series of discussions and a formal assurance from the officials that immediate steps would be taken to restore regular and consistent water supply, the residents withdrew the boycott call.

According to the report submitted by S Rajeshkumar, Block Development Officer of Kinathukkadavu block to Coimbatore district collector, steps are being taken to prepare an estimate to bring drinking water from Devaradipalayam ground level water storage tank to Immidipalayam through the Suleeswaranpatti Combined Water Supply Scheme.

"Once the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board approves the work, the block development office will initiate further course of action," the report stated.