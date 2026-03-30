AIADMK seeks revision of rates in poll expense chart

MADURAI: Sellur K Raju and Dr Saravanan -- AIADMK candidates for the Madurai West and North Assembly constituencies, respectively – submitted a petition to the Madurai district election officer on Sunday, seeking a revision of rates in the price chart for calculating the election expenditure of the candidates.

Sellur Raju claimed that the “steep rates” need to be adjusted based on the specific cost of items in each district, as the prices vary greatly from district to district.

Raju told mediapersons, “The rate chart for poll expenses needs to be reworked. For instance, the price of a cotton flag has been fixed at Rs 258, though the typical price ranges between Rs 90 and Rs 100. Similarly, the fee for hosting an event at the community hall, owned by the Madurai Corporation, has been fixed at Rs 60,000. Previously, such high amounts were not charged, as the fee for hosting events generally stood between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000. Additionally, the cost of breakfast, regardless of the items, has been fixed at Rs 93 per plate.”

Further, Raju said that several problems related to the electoral rolls still persist.