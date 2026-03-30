Annamalai skips PM Modi meet at Coimbatore airport; sparks controversy

COIMBATORE: Former state BJP president K Annamalai was once again in the midst of a controversy after he failed to turn up to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday, even as BJP and AIADMK leaders lined up to meet the PM.

BJP National Women’s Wing president Vanathi Srinivasan stated that even though Annamalai’s name was included in the list, he did not turn up.

Modi arrived by a special flight on Sunday morning and met the NDA leaders at the airport. He then departed to Palakkad to participate in an election campaign.

Annamalai, who is said to have expressed his dissatisfaction to the BJP headquarters over the allocation of constituencies to the party in Tamil Nadu, was expected to meet Modi but did not turn up. When questioned about his absence, Vanathi said,

“As soon as I arrived, I asked when Annamalai was coming. His name was in the list but he didn’t come. I am inquiring about the reason. There are no individual supporters in the BJP. Annamalai is our beloved younger brother. The party leadership knows who should be given what responsibility.”