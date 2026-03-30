BJP’s CR Kesavan calls DMK manifesto 'rehashed,' alleges unfulfilled promises

HYDERABAD: BJP leader CR Kesavan on Monday criticised the DMK’s newly released election manifesto, describing it as a “shoddy, stale, and rehashed” version of the party’s 2021 promises.

Kesavan alleged that the DMK had failed to fulfil most of its earlier commitments and accused the party of misleading the people of Tamil Nadu. He said that the current manifesto offers nothing new and is essentially a repetition of the previous one.

“This manifesto is nothing but a recycled version of the 2021 agenda. The DMK failed to implement a majority of those promises and betrayed the people. They could have simply republished the old manifesto because there is nothing new in it. People in Tamil Nadu are aware that the party’s hidden agenda is dynastic succession, promoting Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister’s son,” Kesavan told ANI.

He further criticised the DMK government, calling it “anti-poor, anti-pharma, anti-youth, anti-development, anti-social justice, and anti-women.”

Kesavan’s remarks came a day after DMK chief MK Stalin unveiled the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining several welfare measures.

Key promises include expanding the breakfast scheme to benefit 15 lakh students up to Class 8, increasing financial assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per woman, providing free pump sets for farmers without meters, and raising aid under the Puthumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per student.

The manifesto also proposes increasing old-age pensions to Rs 2,000 and pensions for persons with disabilities to Rs 2,500.