Centre clears machinery for Thuraiyur printing hub; CFC set to open by end-2026

TIRUCHY: Printers with bulk orders can soon avail of the Common Facility Centre (CFC) established at Perumalpalayam near Thuraiyur under the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), as the Union government has given approval for machinery procurement. The centre is likely to become operational by the end of 2026.

The Rs 29.93-crore facility is being implemented by the special purpose vehicle Thuraiyur Print Forum. Of the total cost, Rs 20.95 crore will be provided as a central grant and Rs 4.44 crore by the state government, while the remaining share will be contributed by cluster members.

The 70-member cluster has already acquired 1.25 acres of land and completed most of the civil works. R Tholkappian, director of the Thuraiyur Print Forum, said the initiative began in 2019 when a group of local printers explored ways to scale up and remain competitive.

“The state government announced the project in Assembly in 2024, and we received final approval from the Union MSME Ministry in the first week of March 2026,” he said. A senior officer from the District Industries Centre (DIC) said a global tender would be floated for procurement of machinery.

“We have received the detailed list of machines required. The tender process will ensure competitive pricing and selection of appropriate high-end equipment for the facility,” the official said. Located 45 km from Tiruchy, Thuraiyur is accessible to printing units in Perambalur, Namakkal and Karur districts.