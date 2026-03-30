Chennai emerges as epicentre of marquee fights with heavyweights in fray

CHENNAI: With all key parties announcing their candidates, Chennai, the state capital, has emerged as the epicentre of the high-stakes political contest, with two chief ministerial aspirants, a deputy chief minister and prominent leaders in the fray.

Though Chennai has long been considered a DMK stronghold, the TVK has decided to field most of its heavyweight candidates from the city. The DMK will contest 15 constituencies in Chennai, while the AIADMK will contest 13. Of these, 12 constituencies are set to witness direct contests between the two Dravidian majors.

In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Porkodi, wife of slain BSP state president K Armstrong and founder of the Tamil Maanila Bahujan Samaj Katchi, will contest against DMK’s KS Ravichandran on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK had won all 15 constituencies it contested in Chennai, while its ally Congress secured one seat in the city.

This time, Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking a fourth consecutive term from Kolathur. TVK president C Joseph Vijay is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchy East, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is seeking re-election from Chepauk-Triplicane. While it was expected that AIADMK would field one of its stronger candidates against MK Stalin, the party chose to field former councillor P Santhanakrishnan in Kolathur.