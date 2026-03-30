CM Stalin copied schemes from AIADMK’s poll manifesto, says EPS

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of copying several of its poll promises and including them in DMK’s manifesto. While campaigning for the NDA candidates in Tirunelveli, Palaniswami alleged that the `8,000 coupon announcement by the DMK is intended to collect commission from companies supplying domestic appliances like washing machines, TVs and mixies.

“As one of our promises, I had announced that women in the state would receive a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts. Stalin copied it. If elected, during implementation of the coupon scheme, DMK members would issue tokens. People will be forced to buy appliances from specific companies for kickbacks,” he alleged.

Palaniswami further alleged that Stalin also copied his promises of `2,000 monthly financial aid to women, `12,000 assistance to fishermen, and an increase in the minimum support price for paddy and sugarcane. “In fact, we had announced `2,000 assistance to women in our 2021 poll manifesto itself,” he elaborated.

Stating that the DMK government had not implemented even one-fourth of the 525 promises it made in 2021, Palaniswami asked how the people of Tamil Nadu would trust Stalin.