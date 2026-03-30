Coimbatore TNHB residents threaten poll boycott over delay in sale deeds despite HC order

COIMBATORE: Residents of Ganapathy Maangar Veetu Urimaiyalarkal Kootukuzhu Block I to IV have announced that they will be boycotting Assembly elections, in protest against the Tamil Nadu Housing Unit's decision of not handing over sale deed to house owners despite paying the sum for the houses.

They alleged that despite the court's order, TNHB has not taken any action. They said that they would submit a petition with the Executive Engineer of TNHB, Coimbatore on Monday (March 30), attaching a copy of voter ID stating that they would boycott polls. They added that they would hand over the voter IDs to the District Election Officer cum Collector, if their grievance is unsettled further.

K Jayachandran, president of the federation said, "Over 1,005 people bought houses from the TNHB in 1993. Despite all the house owners settling the sum which was agreed with the board when the purchase was made, TNHB had asked us to pay additional money claiming land owners of the places had sought additional compensation. We have been objecting to seeking additional sums for the houses. Also, TNHB failed to maintain proper EMI dues paid by house owners resulting in them being forced to pay an additional sum."

"Against the irregularities over the collection of dues, we approached the Madras High Court in 2013. In its 2014 judgment, the court directed the board to hand over sale deeds to the house owners and directed to repay the sum which was collected additionally from the owners. Despite the HC's orders, the board is not ready to implement the direction so far," he added.

He said that due to irregularities in the administration, as many as 120 house owners, who settled all the dues with TNHB a decade ago, have not obtained sale deed so far and remaining house owners have not been settled the sum from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh, which they had paid additionally.