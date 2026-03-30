DMDK weak without AIADMK: Rajenthra Bhalaji

VIRUDHUNAGAR: AIADMK district secretary and party’s Sivakasi candidate K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, who had actively campaigned for the DMDK’s Vijaya Prabhakaran during the Lok Sabha election in 2024, remarked that the party founded by the late Vijayakanth holds no strength without the AIADMK.

On Sunday, the AIADMK launched its election campaign in the Virudhunagar Assembly constituency, where its candidate V G Ganesan will face Vijaya Prabhakaran.

He noted the two parties were in an alliance in 2024 and that it was the AIADMK that had taken the DMDK candidate closer to victory in the LS polls. Reacting to the contest in the Virudhunagar constituency, Bhalaji said that while his party had set out on a tiger hunt, it ended up trapping a deer. He called the DMDK “not a worthy opponent” and said, “The DMK will suffer defeat, and its alliance partners in particular, will face a significant setback.”

Addressing concerns on whether the AIADMK could deliver on its poll promises, he said the party has the backing of the union government, which is willing to extend financial support as needed. “Whenever assistance is sought respectfully, the union government has been forthcoming in providing it,” he said, adding that if Edappadi K Palaniswami asks, PM Narendra Modi will provide.