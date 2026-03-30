DMK leader Kanimozhi says schemes for women 'social investment; aimed at securing social justice'

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi on Monday slammed what she described as attempts to dub welfare schemes as "freebies" and asserted that initiatives like fare-free bus travel for women were "social investment, aimed at securing social justice".
Addressing a press conference here, a day after the release of the DMK's manifesto for the April 23 Assembly elections, she said: "We must understand this is a social investment.An investment for social justice. Perhaps those who think that social justice should not be created might criticise this without understanding it."
Expanding on the economic rationale behind the "Dravidian Model" of governance, Kanimozhi noted that global economists, including former Union Minister P Chidambaram, have consistently argued that a true economic stimulus requires putting money directly "in the hands of the people".
It acts as a stimulus and helps economic growth because it increases their purchasing power," she said.
Citing the 'Magalir Urimai Thogai' (Women's Basic Income) scheme, she explained that providing Rs 1,000 monthly to over 1.3 crore women has fundamentally altered local economies by increasing the spending capacity of beneficiaries.
This financial independence allows women to invest in their health or small businesses without depending on others, she added.
On the impact of the 'Vidiyal Payanam' (fare-free bus travel) scheme, the deputy general secretary highlighted how it creates indirect income.
She gave the example of a woman who can now use her free time to travel and take up part-time work, potentially earning Rs 5,000 a month because the barrier of travel cost has been removed.
The DMK leader also took a sharp swipe at critics who view household gadgets like washing machines or microwave ovens as luxuries.
Responding to a query about the party's promise of vouchers for such appliances, she emphasised that they are meant to reduce the "drudgery" and "time poverty" faced by women.
Kanimozhi explained that the Rs 8,000 coupon (voucher) promised in the DMK manifesto is designed to empower women by reducing their domestic workload.
"Only women know the pain," she said, explaining that simple tasks like reheating food on a stove involve transferring it between vessels and then cleaning those extra pots.
"If you place a vessel directly from the fridge into a microwave, it saves time and labour.
This liberation from the kitchen allows women to invest their time better in other productive areas of life," she added, recalling how late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had similarly insisted on two-burner gas stoves to speed up cooking for women.
Reviewing the government's performance, she stated that 404 out of 505 promises from the 2021 manifesto have been fulfilled.
She clarified that of the remaining 101, some were stalled by a lack of cooperation from the Union government, while 64 faced local challenges.
Also, several schemes not covered in the manifesto issued then, such as the CM's Breakfast Scheme for school children have been implemented during the past 5 years, she added.
She claimed that the manifesto for the April 13 elections was prepared after analysing nearly 80,000 suggestions received via WhatsApp, email, and direct meetings to ensure every promise is "achievable".