DMK leader Kanimozhi says schemes for women 'social investment; aimed at securing social justice'

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi on Monday slammed what she described as attempts to dub welfare schemes as "freebies" and asserted that initiatives like fare-free bus travel for women were "social investment, aimed at securing social justice".

Addressing a press conference here, a day after the release of the DMK's manifesto for the April 23 Assembly elections, she said: "We must understand this is a social investment.An investment for social justice. Perhaps those who think that social justice should not be created might criticise this without understanding it."

Expanding on the economic rationale behind the "Dravidian Model" of governance, Kanimozhi noted that global economists, including former Union Minister P Chidambaram, have consistently argued that a true economic stimulus requires putting money directly "in the hands of the people".

It acts as a stimulus and helps economic growth because it increases their purchasing power," she said.

Citing the 'Magalir Urimai Thogai' (Women's Basic Income) scheme, she explained that providing Rs 1,000 monthly to over 1.3 crore women has fundamentally altered local economies by increasing the spending capacity of beneficiaries.

This financial independence allows women to invest in their health or small businesses without depending on others, she added.

On the impact of the 'Vidiyal Payanam' (fare-free bus travel) scheme, the deputy general secretary highlighted how it creates indirect income.

She gave the example of a woman who can now use her free time to travel and take up part-time work, potentially earning Rs 5,000 a month because the barrier of travel cost has been removed.

The DMK leader also took a sharp swipe at critics who view household gadgets like washing machines or microwave ovens as luxuries.