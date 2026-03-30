DMK leaders break down after not being allotted seats

COIMBATORE: Supporters of DMK were unhappy over the choice of candidates for the Thondamuthur and Mettupalayam constituencies.

The opposition was more evident in the Mettupalayam constituency as a large number of supporters, including women, pacified TR Shanmugasundaram when he cried after he was not selected for Mettupalayam constituency, at his house in Tholampalayam Road in Karamadai. On Saturday, CM Stalin announced Kavitha Kalyanasundaram as the DMK candidate for Mettupalayam constituency.

Meanwhile, supporters of TRS gathered at his house and raised slogans seeking to allot the seat for him. Fondly called TRS, he provided sarees and dhothis along with utensils and other things to the people of the constituency well before the Model Code of Conduct came into force and created goodwill among the people in the surroundings of Karamadai and Mettupalayam.

“TRS was hoping that the seat would be allotted to him and he was vexed that the party had not considered him despite being loyal to the party. He was in tears, unable to accept that he was not fielded in his own constituency,” said a supporter of TRS. Supporters of Gudalur municipality chairman A Arivarasu, who was also in the race for contesting in Mettupalayam constituency, were shocked and gathered in large numbers at his house in Gudalur Kavundampalayam to show dissatisfaction. However, Arivarasu who also broke down, pacified his supporters. “We will work for the victory of the candidate selected by Chief Minister MK Stalin,” said Arivarasu.