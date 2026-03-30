DMK promises Rs 8K coupon for appliances in manifesto

Will hike assistance for college students to Rs 1,500, says Stalin

Similarly, the old age pension scheme would be increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 and financial assistance for persons with disabilities would be increased to Rs 2,500. The popular Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, currently implemented for students up to Class 5, will be extended to Class 8, he added.

Announcing a slew of promises for youngsters, he said the assistance for college students under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will be raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. On the employment front, Stalin promised that the DMK government, if it returns to power, would attract foreign investment worth Rs 18 lakh crore and create job opportunities for about 50 lakh youth, apart from doubling software exports from Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.

The CM assured that the annual salary limit for enrolment in the Chief Minister’s Medical insurance scheme would be raised to Rs 5 lakh per annum while coverage under the scheme would be raised to Rs 10 lakh. As many as 1,000 child care centres would be set up across the state and cancer treatment facilities would be made available in all the government hospitals across the state if the DMK is returns to power, he said.

Stalin promised that 10 lakh houses would be constructed over the next five years under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme and four future-ready global cities would be created around Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, and Tiruchy districts, if the party is re-elected. In the next five years, 10,000 new buses would also be made operational across the state.

Referring to the three-member high-level committee headed by retired Justice Kurian Joseph, he promised that the panel’s report would be made a topic of debate across the country. He also promised that a modern gallery with library facilities would be set up in Pollachi at a cost of `10 crore, to help younger generations understand the history of the anti-Hindi imposition struggle. Further, sports hostels and indoor stadiums with facilities to play football, volleyball and other games would be set up in all districts, apart from setting up sports hostels in every district.