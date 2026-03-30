DMK promises Rs 8K coupon for appliances in manifesto

CHENNAI: Days after the AIADMK promised refrigerators to voters if it comes to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, the ruling DMK on Sunday upped the ante in its manifesto by assuring the implementation of an ‘illatharasi scheme’ under which women heads of families not in the income tax bracket will receive a coupon worth `8,000 to purchase or replace household appliances.
“Women heads of the family can select household essentials like washing machine, TV, grinder, fridge, mixer, microwave oven, induction stove etc. of their choice either to purchase or exchange at their nearby stores,” Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin said, unveiling the poll promises. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, who led the manifesto committee, said the decision to offer a coupon was taken to give a choice to the women.
Speaking to reporters, the CM said his government had implemented several schemes which were not part of the DMK’s election manifesto in 2021. “The DMK manifesto has been called a hero. This time, the manifesto is also the heroine and is entering the election as a superstar,” he said.
Continuing the party’s focus on women voters, Stalin said the monthly financial aid for women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme would be raised from `1,000 to `2,000.
Will hike assistance for college students to Rs 1,500, says Stalin
Similarly, the old age pension scheme would be increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 and financial assistance for persons with disabilities would be increased to Rs 2,500. The popular Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, currently implemented for students up to Class 5, will be extended to Class 8, he added.
Announcing a slew of promises for youngsters, he said the assistance for college students under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will be raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. On the employment front, Stalin promised that the DMK government, if it returns to power, would attract foreign investment worth Rs 18 lakh crore and create job opportunities for about 50 lakh youth, apart from doubling software exports from Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.
The CM assured that the annual salary limit for enrolment in the Chief Minister’s Medical insurance scheme would be raised to Rs 5 lakh per annum while coverage under the scheme would be raised to Rs 10 lakh. As many as 1,000 child care centres would be set up across the state and cancer treatment facilities would be made available in all the government hospitals across the state if the DMK is returns to power, he said.
Stalin promised that 10 lakh houses would be constructed over the next five years under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme and four future-ready global cities would be created around Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, and Tiruchy districts, if the party is re-elected. In the next five years, 10,000 new buses would also be made operational across the state.
Referring to the three-member high-level committee headed by retired Justice Kurian Joseph, he promised that the panel’s report would be made a topic of debate across the country. He also promised that a modern gallery with library facilities would be set up in Pollachi at a cost of `10 crore, to help younger generations understand the history of the anti-Hindi imposition struggle. Further, sports hostels and indoor stadiums with facilities to play football, volleyball and other games would be set up in all districts, apart from setting up sports hostels in every district.