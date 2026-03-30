Ex-PMK leader G K Mani’s son joins Congress; may get Pennagaram ticket

DHARMAPURI: In an interesting twist shortly before the Assembly election, former PMK leader GK Mani’s son, GKM Tamil Kumaran joined the Indian National Congress, in the presence of senior leader KC Venugopal, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

This has led to speculations that he will contest in Pennagaram constituency in Dharmapuri, where his father holds significant influence.

GK Mani, the former honorary president of the PMK, has competed in Pennagaram constituency five times since 1996, winning thrice.

Tamil Kumaran is a popular movie producer and was the runner-up in the 2010 by-election. He was appointed the PMK’s youth wing president by party founder S Ramadoss just five months ago.

Since then, he had organised several protests in Dharmapuri district on various needs of the people. However, his appointment as the youth wing president has been attributed as the first fracture in the PMK, which later developed into a split in the party.

On Saturday, hours before Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the candidates’ list, Kumaran held a meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and shortly after, he was inducted into the TNCC in the presence of Venugopal.

Dharmapuri Congress Committee president Kovi Chittarasu said, “I was shocked to hear the news. I learnt about him (Tamil Kumaran) joining the TNCC via social media. Ours is a national party and the AICC will decide on who will contest. So far, eight people have expressed interest in competing in Pennagaram constituency. The TNCC has finished the interviews and AICC will decide on the candidates.”

PMK cadres in Dharmapuri district expressed shock over Kumaran’s move.

A party member told TNIE, “Our ayya (Ramadoss) had unshakable faith in GK Mani and his son. He was appointed as the youth wing president despite Anbumani’s objection. It is likely that the TNCC would field Tamil Kumaran in Pennagaram.”