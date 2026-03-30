Farmer held for elephant's electrocution death detained under Goondas Act

ERODE: A 47-year-old farmer, who was arrested in connection with the electrocution death of a wild elephant, was detained under the Goondas Act and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison, on Saturday.

The detention order was issued by District Collector S Kandasamy on March 27 against P Puttusamy, a resident of Kadaganalli village, based on recommendations from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) field director and deputy director.

According to officials, on March 5, 2026, Kadambur Forest Range authorities registered a case against Puttusamy for illegally tapping high-voltage electricity and connecting it to a fence around his farmland to protect his maize crop from elephants.

His farm is located about 150 metres from the Guthiyalathur forest boundary. A tusker, aged between 12 and 15 years, entered the farmland in search of food and water and died after coming into contact with the live wire.

Puttusamy was remanded to Gobichettipalayam prison on March 6. Following the detention order, he was shifted to Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.

Sources in the forest department said Puttusamy was involved in only one wildlife offence, but has been detained under the Goondas Act since they have provisions to invoke such an order even when the suspect is involved in only one such offence.

"Apart from a case related to killing the elephant due to electrocution, he has several police cases against him," the official added

