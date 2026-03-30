Gulf job enquiries from TN drop 50% amid West Asia tensions, soaring airfares

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Overseas job consultancies in Tiruchy and Madurai have reported a sharp drop in enrolment enquiries in recent weeks, citing ongoing tensions involving the US, Iran and Israel, along with rising airfares and visa-related complications that have disrupted migration plans.

Consultants estimate that candidate enquiries have fallen by nearly 50%, even as recruiters from Gulf countries continue to show interest in hiring workers from Tamil Nadu. While sectors such as hospitality and tourism have seen a slowdown, demand in construction and other industries remains largely steady, they said.

G Madhan Prabhu, operations manager at a manpower agency with offices in Tiruchy and Madurai, said the number of workers being sent abroad has dropped drastically.

“In the past month, we have sent only 10 to 15 people to Gulf countries, compared with around 250 workers we usually send every month to destinations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. More than 20 visas issued two months ago have already expired due to delays, forcing candidates to reapply and incur losses,” he said.

“At the same time, airline ticket prices have surged — fares that earlier ranged between `15,000 and `25,000 have now risen to `50,000–`70,000 — while the number of flights has reduced. These factors have made many candidates hesitant to travel,” he added.