Passenger dies after falling from moving bus in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A passenger who attempted to sit in the back seat of a government bus on Sunday fell out and died after the driver applied a sudden brake.

The deceased has been identified as G Kamachi (66) of Arivoli Nagar in Kovaipudur. According to police sources, Kamachi boarded a government bus operating from Kovaipudur to Gandhipuram at the Iyappan Kovil stop on the outskirts of the city at around 10.30 am on Sunday.

After the bus started to move, he attempted to sit in the back seat when the driver suddenly applied the brakes, causing him to fall onto the road. He sustained injuries to the right side of his head, nose, and ear.

He was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was later sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by his daughter, the Traffic Investigation Wing (West) has registered a case against the government bus driver and further probe is on.