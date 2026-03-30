PMK yet to finalise Salem North candidate as nominations begin today

SALEM: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is yet to gain clarity on its candidate for Salem North, even as nominations for the 2026 Assembly elections are set to begin on Monday. The party is reportedly still assessing potential contenders and evaluating the electoral landscape in the constituency before making an official announcement even as some names are doing the rounds.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, under the NDA, the AIADMK had allotted Salem West and Mettur constituencies to the PMK and the party won both seats.

Ahead of the 2026 polls, the PMK is said to have requested the same combination, citing its past performance and strong grassroots presence.

However, the seat-sharing agreement finalised on March 23 saw the AIADMK retain Mettur for itself while allotting Salem North and Salem West to PMK.

This marks a significant shift, giving PMK two urban constituencies under Salem Corporation limits — Salem West, which is considered favourable for the party, and Salem North, which is regarded as a little challenging. Salem South, the third urban constituency, remains with the AIADMK.