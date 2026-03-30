Puthiya Tamilagam to go solo in TN polls; releases first list of 43 candidates

CHENNAI: With alliance talks with the AIADMK having failed, the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) has decided to go it alone in the upcoming Assembly election. Party president K Krishnasamy on Sunday announced the first list of its candidates for 43 constituencies.

Of these, his son Shyam Krishnasamy, who is also the party’s youth wing president, is contesting in two constituencies - Srivilliputtur and Tirunelveli. Krishnasamy, on the other hand, is contesting from Ottapidaram.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Krishnasamy denied AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s contention that there were no direct talks between him and the PT leader to forge an alliance. Krishnasamy said he met Palaniswami at his Chennai residence.

Referring to Palaniswami’s allegation that the PT secured only around 33,000 votes by contesting in 31 constituencies, Krishnasamy said that the AIADMK’s vote share in many constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha election was low. But in the Tenkasi and Virudhunagar constituencies, where the PT candidate and the DMDK candidates contested, they secured higher vote percentage.