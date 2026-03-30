Road dug up for UGD works pose grave threat, say Thiruvalluvar Nagar residents

COIMBATORE: Residents of Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Thadagam Road have raised serious concerns over an unattended stretch of road that was dug up for underground drainage (UGD) works and left incomplete for an extended period.

The road was excavated by officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board along with civic body authorities to lay pipelines and construct chambers for the UGD project. However, the work remains unfinished, leaving behind open pits and damaged stretches that have become a daily hazard for commuters.

Locals allege that the dug-up portion has not been properly closed, resulting in sewage water overflowing onto the road. This has created unhygienic conditions and made commuting difficult, especially for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians navigating the stretch.

"The stagnant sewage and broken road are causing immense inconvenience. Despite repeated complaints to officials, no concrete action has been taken so far," a resident said, expressing frustration over the delay.

Motorists also pointed out that the situation worsens during peak hours, as vehicles are forced to slow down or take long detours to avoid the damaged portions. The lack of immediate repairs has further increased the risk of accidents in the area.

When contacted, officials acknowledged the issue and assured that necessary steps would be taken. "We will address the problem at the earliest," an official said.