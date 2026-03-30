Salem villagers to allow poll campaigning only with ‘no dyeing units’ assurance

SALEM: With protests continuing for over five months, residents from nearly 30 villages in Salem West and Omalur constituencies have said that the candidates for the 2026 elections will be allowed to campaign in their areas only if they assure that dyeing units will not be set up as part of the proposed textile park at Jahir Ammapalayam.

Residents said they are preparing placards and banners stating that only those who give such an assurance will be allowed to enter their areas to seek votes.

Residents that TNIE spoke to, across age groups and professions, expressed similar concerns, saying they are against the project and that their protest has no political motive but is only about protecting water sources, land, and livelihoods.

"We initially opposed only the dyeing units and not the textile park. But after months of protest with no response from the government, we are now rethinking whether the park itself is needed," said P Jothi (42), a resident from Ponnama Colony, who added that water availability could be affected if the project comes up.

R Nithyanadham (64), a farmer from Vellakalpatty located about 1.5 km from the site, said, "Initially, when it was announced as a textile park, we were happy. But later we came to know it would include a colouring park, and that too a red category industry within corporation limits. We were taken to Perundurai SIPCOT, and that increased our concerns. The water there is not fit for drinking even for humans or livestock. Knowing this, how can we allow a similar project here?"

The integrated textile park was first announced in 2021, and in February 2025, 119 acres of land and a budget of 880 crores at Jahir Ammapalayam was allocated for the project. The issue came to the forefront in November 2025 after residents learnt that dyeing units would be part of the project. Protests began soon after, forcing the postponement of the planned inauguration of the admin block, and work at the site has largely been stalled since then.

Residents say their main concern is environmental damage. They pointed out that the area has large deposits of magnesite, which is highly porous, along with nearby water sources. They fear wastewater from dyeing units could seep into the ground faster and pollute groundwater, affecting drinking water and agriculture.

Over the past five months, residents and members of the Salem Water Sources Protection Movement have been carrying out continuous protests. Every Monday, groups from different villages submit petitions at the collectorate. With at least 50 petitions each week for nearly 20 weeks, residents said over 1,000 petitions have been submitted.