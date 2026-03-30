Solar fencing cutting access to farmlands: Pikli tribal farmers

DHARMAPURI: Tribal farmers near Pikli raised concern over the ongoing construction of solar fencing in their area and alleged that fence cuts through the farmlands leaving farmers unable to access their fields, trees and wells.

Earlier this month, the Palacode forest department began its construction of a 15 km fence between Golapatti and Kotturmalai at Rs 75 lakh, which is now entering its final phase. Farmers have raised concerns that the set-up has left farmers unable to access their fields.

Speaking to TNIE, V Vetri from Pikli said, "We have about 20 tribal families cultivating in the land close to the forest area over 10-acres. Now, the forest department has been laying posts in the farmlands, effectively crippling our access to the fields. This will leave us unable to reap our produce which will directly impact our livelihood. Further, we also will not be able to graze our cattle in the 2 km buffer zones. We request the forest department to ensure our fields are not affected."

Another resident, S Perumal, said, "Our burial grounds are also inaccessible. They are using the solar fencing as an excuse to chase us away from the area. Moving the fence by a mere 200 metres will not disrupt us anyway. But they are refusing to adhere to our request."

Palacode Forest Ranger S Karthikeyan, said, "The farmers here are requesting us to set up the solar fencing in a way that could impact wildlife access to water sources. We cannot do this; we have been laying these fences in forest lands. The land in dispute here is a 650 metre stretch encroached by farmers. The solar fencing would drastically reduce human- wildlife conflict and prevent loss of property and lives. Further, we have also set up a gate here allowing them to enter their fields."