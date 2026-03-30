Southern Railways augments coaches in six pairs of trains for summer

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the augmentation of coaches in six pairs of trains to meet increased passenger demand during the summer season. The additional coaches include non-AC sleeper, AC three-tier sleeper and chair car coaches.

According to an official statement, the Chennai Central–Thiruvananthapuram AC bi-weekly Express will be augmented with two AC three-tier coaches from Chennai between March 31 and May 5, and in the return direction from April 1 to May 6. The Rameswaram–Mangaluru Central weekly Express will get two AC three-tier coaches from Rameswaram between April 5 and May 3, and from Mangaluru Central between April 4 and May 2.

The Chennai Central–Tirupati Saptagiri Express will be augmented with one chair car coach in both directions from March 30 to June 2.

Similarly, the Chennai Central–Erode Yercaud Express and Chennai Central–Charlapalli Superfast Express will be augmented with one sleeper class coach each on specified dates.

Meanwhile, a summer special train between Chennai Central and Santragachi will operate 10 services in each direction between April and June. The train will comprise AC two-tier, AC three-tier, sleeper class and disabled-friendly coaches.