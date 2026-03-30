Tamil Nadu HMs told not to allow political activities, film songs during school events

COIMBATORE: The district School Education Department has instructed all headmasters not to allow any political activities. Further, it also directed that there should be no movie songs or political activities during annual day celebrations.

The School Education Department issued this direction following a complaint raised recently, wherein TVK functionaries visited a government high school in Malumichampatti of Coimbatore district and distributed stationery items while wearing political identifiers such as party towels. They also assured that if students scored well, they would arrange a meeting with TVK chief Vijay. A departmental inquiry is under way in this regard.

Meanwhile, some schools in rural areas allegedly played movie songs during their annual day functions, and local leaders associated with political parties allegedly attended the events in some districts.

In light of this, headmasters in Coimbatore have been instructed to adhere to the norms while conducting school activities, including annual day functions, sources added.

An educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that headmasters who fail to follow the given directions will face departmental action.

