The one who follows MGR's path can transform TN: State BJP president Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: Only someone who follows the path of MGR can transform Tamil Nadu into a state free from ganja menace and sexual violence, said state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, while referring to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday.

He also stated that the BJP candidates' list will be released very soon.

Nagenthran, who was at Coimbatore airport to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told reporters that for five years, the people of Tamil Nadu have been enduring various atrocities and are shedding tears.

He pointed out that crimes against women and children have occurred in the thousands.

"The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has completely collapsed. The chief minister, who failed to protect it, has now announced the previous candidates again for the Assembly election. People will definitely drive them away," he said.

"Even though many new faces have been given a chance to contest as candidates by the DMK, the administration is still controlled by the same single face. That face must be changed. Only if Palaniswami, who is part of the NDA, becomes chief minister can the people get the welfare measures they need,” Nagenthran added.