TN dairy farmers incur heavy losses as milk procurement prices lag rising costs

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association has raised concerns over rising production costs, stating that farmers across the state are incurring losses as procurement prices remain significantly lower than the production cost.

According to the association, the cost of producing one litre of milk has increased to around Rs 61, but procurement prices offered by Aavin, private dairy firms and small-scale traders are much lower, resulting in sustained losses for farmers.

The association said nearly 30 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu are involved in milk production and related activities. Of these, around 4.5 lakh farmers supply milk to Aavin, which procures an average of 35 to 36 lakh litres per day. Farmers said Aavin pays about Rs 36.75 per litre, which translates to a loss of around Rs 24.25 per litre when compared to the production cost.

Another large section, comprising over eight lakh farmers, supplies milk directly to private dairy companies. While the procurement price is relatively higher at around Rs 45 per litre, farmers still face a loss of about Rs 16 per litre.