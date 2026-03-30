Two die after falling into open well in 10 days in TN; residents demand action

KRISHNAGIRI: Two people died after falling into open well near Bargur and Nagarasampatti within a span of ten days ago in a patta land. Residents alleged that the incidents occurred due to the lack of safety wall around the open well.

Following this, people urged the Krishnagiri district administration to direct owners to cap the well or to construct a side wall around the well.

On the night of March 20, M Tamilarasan (31), a daily wager of Neridamanapalli village near Bargur, went to meet his friend in Jaginikollai village, when he fell into an open dry well and died on the spot. A case was registered as an accidental fall and Bargur police are investigating.

Similarly, P Mohana (13) a class 8 student of Jainoor village, on March 21, was visiting Savulukottai village and on returning in her bicycle, she fell inside the open well and died on the spot. Nagarasampatti police are enquiring. In both cases, open wells used by farmers, lack a sidewall or cap to cover the well.

A Madhesh, former Krishnagiri centre district VCK secretary told TNIE, "The Krishnagiri district administration should ensure that open wells or borewells, in patta land or government land, should follow the safety measures. It was in 2015, a G.O. was passed as Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Regulation of sinking of Wells and safety measures) Rules, 2015 which directed local bodies to ensure that existing borewells or new wells should have safety measures.

Also, with summer approaching and more school students visiting nearby water bodies, there is risk of drowning, and many such incidents have were reported across the state. Thereby, warnings should also be issued to to urban and rural local bodies to prevent such deaths." Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said he would enquire and take necessary action.