Will DMK retain its safe Harbour?

CHENNAI: Strolling through the narrow, bustling alleys of Sowcarpet, one cannot miss the tiny roadside outlets selling piping-hot vada pav and crisp pani puri, all along the wholesale market. Amid the chaotic hustle of rickshaws, handcarts, and countless vendors, the curious blend of Hindi and Tamil floating through the air contradicts with the state‘s avowed resistance to the imposition of Hindi.

The vibe of the working class fused with that of the trader community, with a significant North Indian population, is palpable across the streets. The congested Prakasam Road takes you to George Town, originally called ‘Black Town’ by the British, where the East India Company established its first settlement in the 1640s around Fort St George. The bustling port side commercial hub is a reminder of Chennai’s colonial past.

The Harbour constituency in which Fort St George, the nerve centre of the state government, is located, has traditionally been a DMK bastion, but has seen the winning flags of AIADMK once in 2011, when DMK faced huge anti-incumbency across the state.

PK Sekarbabu of DMK, a senior minister holding two important portfolios of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), has firmly entrenched himself in the constituency, winning the last two elections with comfortable margins. This is from where M Karunanidhi won in 1989 and 1991, just before DMK’s late general secretary ‘Perasiriyar’ K Anbazhagan of DMK hit a hat-trick in 1996, 2001 and 2006.