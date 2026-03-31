31 students fall ill at Adi Dravidar hostel in TN's Namakkal after suspected food contamination

NAMAKKAL: Several girl students at an Adi Dravidar Welfare hostel in Namakkal fell ill after allegedly consuming food served at the facility, prompting concern and an immediate inquiry. Around 31 students complained of discomfort after lunch and were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

While six have been discharged, others remain under observation. The students, many from the Kolli Hills region, reside at the hostel and attend nearby government schools.

Officials said symptoms appeared soon after the meal. Food safety officers noted the food had been prepared earlier and that the cook was unwell but still involved. Samples have been sent for analysis, and further probe is on.