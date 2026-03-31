AIADMK leader Manian eyes hat-trick in TN's Vedaranyam as woes persist

NAGAPATTINAM: A diesel engine hums idly on a small-scale trawler lying far below the deck at Arcottuthurai harbour, going nowhere. Sitting in the shade, fisherman A Selvam waits for the tide to rise enough to lift the boat above the seabed, allowing it to sail without hitting the silted harbour that still awaits dredging. As the state readies itself for another Assembly polls, fishers and other marginalised communities of Vedaranyam continue to bear the brunt of systemic gaps across the region.
Selvam says his last trip resulted in a loss of Rs 4,000 due to declining fish catch and irregular access to the sea. “Because of fluctuating water levels, boats cannot move in and out at all times. A Rs 150-crore harbour project in Arcottuthurai was sanctioned during the AIADMK regime, and construction began, but it is still incomplete. Now, under the DMK government, they say there is no adequate funding,” he says.
In Panchanathikulam, farmer T Olichandran is not just looking for a change in government, but in a system, which, he says, exploits farmers through commissions, policies, and neglect. In Gandhi Nagar, Bala Krishnan of the Adi Dravidar community is still waiting for funds to complete a house, which was sanctioned under the free housing scheme for Cyclone Gaja-affected families.
Amid these overlapping struggles, voters in Vedaranyam constituency in Nagapattinam are a bit anxious as the poll date nears. Can DMK’s new candidate, MM Pugazhendi, coming from a strong political legacy of MM Meenakshisundaram — his father and former MLA who won from the same constituency in 1971, 1977, and 1984, contesting for DMK — revive the party’s fortunes after consecutive defeats since 2011? Will the incumbent MLA OS Manian of AIADMK, a grounded stalwart in the region, secure a hat-trick?
Observers believe that Manian’s current term as an AIADMK MLA under a DMK government has seen limited welfare delivery compared to his earlier tenure as a minister. During the AIADMK regime, he was credited with several works in Vedaranyam, including reviving a temple car festival after 60 years by arranging a new chariot and laying concrete roads, dredging the Vedamirtham lake, constructing bridges, and desilting irrigation canals. Voters said that residents along the Harichandra river, many from Dalit communities, were also relocated and provided houses under various government schemes.
For Pugazhendi, this is his first run for the MLA seat. A salt trader by profession, he has served as the DMK town secretary for over 25 years and is now the sitting chairman of the Vedaranyam municipality.
While some are pinning hopes on a change in regime, for several others, whether DMK or AIADMK comes to power doesn’t matter; what they demand are transparency and systemic changes. Harbouring this view, Olichandran points to rising costs and systemic inefficiencies. “A harvesting machine costs about `30 lakh. We get a `9 lakh subsidy, but nearly `3 lakh goes as commission. In the end, we pay around `24 lakh instead of `21 lakh. There aren’t enough machines, and no transparency in how they are allotted,” he alleges.
He adds that farmers in tail-end areas receive low-quality seeds, often delivered late, while fertilisers are unavailable when needed. Irrigation, too, remains inconsistent due to irregular canal maintenance. “DMK or AIADMK, there are no real reforms. The change ought to come at the officials’ level,” he says.
Systemic gaps are also evident in housing schemes, says Bala Krishnan. “We belong to the Adi Dravidar community and struggle for daily meals. Under the housing scheme, we have to build step by step with our money, and only then we get funds,” he points out. Following protests, Manian arranged for volunteers to construct houses, with payments to be credited after completion. “But many of them have not been paid yet, so work has stopped, and several houses remain incomplete,” he says, adding that the project, which began during the AIADMK regime, stalled after the change in government and administrative shifts.
Vedaranyam’s electoral history reflects a shift from strong leadership within the DMK to an alliance-driven approach, affecting its consistency in the constituency. The party at the earliest held the seat firmly during the tenure of Meenakshisundaram, who won in 1971, 1977, and 1984, establishing an early DMK base. In later years, the constituency saw the rise of SK Vedarathinam, who won three consecutive terms in 1996, 2001, and 2006, consolidating a strong vote base. However, this stability weakened after 2011, when DMK ceded the seat to alliance partners PMK and INC in 2011 and 2016, respectively.
The 2011 election marked a turning point, with the AIADMK regaining the seat with Vedarathinam contesting as an independent candidate, ending up in second place. Since then, AIADMK’s Manian has maintained electoral dominance. In 2016, the DMK again ceded the seat to its ally, INC, which fielded PV Rajendiran, a veteran and former MLA who contested and won against DMK in the 1990s. At the same time, Vedarathinam contested on a BJP ticket, splitting votes. He secured 37,086 votes, finishing just behind Rajendiran, while Manian won the seat. The election marked the beginning of AIADMK’s winning streak in the constituency, with opposition votes divided.
In 2021, DMK fielded Vedarathinam again, marking a return to a direct contest after years. He secured 66,390 votes, regaining his support base, but lost to Manian by a margin of 12,329 votes. Observers and minority residents say Manian commands strong grassroots support and Pugazhendi holds a strong political lineage, but minorities support my be shaped by the parties’ alliances and ideological leanings, too.
“More than the good name the candidates have, we are more aware towards voting against the BJP and its alliances. Also, we hope DMK will rule again,” said PS Rahmathullah of Thopputhurai, a Muslim-majority area.
As the region is home to a significant number of salt pan workers, addressing their long-pending issues may also matter. “We don’t have proper washroom facilities. No proper road to reach the salt pan areas in the early morning. There is still a gender pay disparity where we get paid less than men for the work we do,” rues Valli Shankar, a salt pan labourer from Agasthiyampalli.
Against this backdrop of shifting political ground and persistent local issues, Vedaranyam heads into the election with a familiar yet altered contest. With DMK attempting to rebuild its base through Pugazhendi, and Manian battling to extend his winning streak, the contest will be a tough one. For many voters, however, the choice remains secondary to a larger question; whether either side can address the long-standing issues of the constituency.
Past results
2021 - OS Manian (AIADMK) secured 78,719 votes, defeated SK Vedarathinam (DMK) who got 66,390 votes
2016 - OS Manian (AIADMK) secured 60,836 votes, defeated PV Rajendiran (INC) who got 37,838 votes
2011 - NV Kamaraj (AIADMK) secured 53,799 votes, defeated SK Vedarathinam (Independent) who got 42,871 votes