AIADMK leader Manian eyes hat-trick in TN's Vedaranyam as woes persist

NAGAPATTINAM: A diesel engine hums idly on a small-scale trawler lying far below the deck at Arcottuthurai harbour, going nowhere. Sitting in the shade, fisherman A Selvam waits for the tide to rise enough to lift the boat above the seabed, allowing it to sail without hitting the silted harbour that still awaits dredging. As the state readies itself for another Assembly polls, fishers and other marginalised communities of Vedaranyam continue to bear the brunt of systemic gaps across the region.

Selvam says his last trip resulted in a loss of Rs 4,000 due to declining fish catch and irregular access to the sea. “Because of fluctuating water levels, boats cannot move in and out at all times. A Rs 150-crore harbour project in Arcottuthurai was sanctioned during the AIADMK regime, and construction began, but it is still incomplete. Now, under the DMK government, they say there is no adequate funding,” he says.

In Panchanathikulam, farmer T Olichandran is not just looking for a change in government, but in a system, which, he says, exploits farmers through commissions, policies, and neglect. In Gandhi Nagar, Bala Krishnan of the Adi Dravidar community is still waiting for funds to complete a house, which was sanctioned under the free housing scheme for Cyclone Gaja-affected families.