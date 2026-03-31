Chennai man killed as car plunges into 450-ft gorge in Kodaikanal

DINDIGUL: A 33-year-old tourist from Chennai died and five others were rescued after the car they were travelling in plunged into a 450-foot-deep gorge near Kodaikanal on Monday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Judith (33). Police sources said that the tourists were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

According to sources, a group of six people had travelled from Triplicane, Chennai to Kodaikanal in a new luxury car on Sunday evening. The accident occurred around 3:45 am on Monday while they were travelling to Palani viewpoint near Poomparai, located about 20 kilometres from Kodaikanal. Police said that the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, following which the car veered off the road and fell into the gorge.

Locals in the area, who heard cries for help from the gorge, alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Kodaikanal. A nine-member rescue team led by District Station Officer B Gopal rushed to the spot and launched operations.

Officials said the rescue was difficult as the area was in complete darkness. Despite the challenging terrain and low visibility, the team managed to pull out five injured passengers one by one using a doli rescue system. The five injured persons, along with the body of the deceased, were taken to the Kodaikanal Government Hospital.

A case has been registered further probe is on.