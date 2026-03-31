Court adjourns sentencing in Sathankulam father-son custodial death case to April 2

MADURAI: Awaiting reports from the centre and the state government, the First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Madurai, G Muthukumaran, on Monday adjourned to April 2 the hearing on sentencing nine policemen convicted last week in the 2020 custodial torture and deaths of two traders, P Jeyaraj and his son Bennix, in Thoothukudi.

The judge had sought reports from the centre and the state government on aggravating and mitigating factors to determine the quantum of sentence. He had also directed that the convicts undergo medical examination, and called for probation officers’ reports, their latest property statements, and salary certificates.

When the matter was taken up, the Special Public Prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that the authorities had not yet received the court’s official communication and sought additional time to file the reports.

On the state’s side, the Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, had submitted a reply. However, the court found it inadequate and sought a more detailed report reflecting the state’s position.

The judge accordingly adjourned the matter to April 2 and extended the remand of the nine convicts till then.

The convicts include then inspector S Sridhar; sub-inspectors P Ragu Ganesh and K Balakrishnan; head constables S Murugan and A Samidurai; and constables M Muthuraja, S Veil Muthu, S Chelladurai, and X Thomas Francis.