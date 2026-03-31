Court adjourns sentencing in Sathankulam father-son custodial death case to April 2

MADURAI: Awaiting reports from the centre and the state government, the First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Madurai, G Muthukumaran, on Monday adjourned to April 2 the hearing on sentencing nine policemen convicted last week in the 2020 custodial torture and deaths of two traders, P Jeyaraj and his son Bennix, in Thoothukudi.
The judge had sought reports from the centre and the state government on aggravating and mitigating factors to determine the quantum of sentence. He had also directed that the convicts undergo medical examination, and called for probation officers’ reports, their latest property statements, and salary certificates.
When the matter was taken up, the Special Public Prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that the authorities had not yet received the court’s official communication and sought additional time to file the reports.
On the state’s side, the Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, had submitted a reply. However, the court found it inadequate and sought a more detailed report reflecting the state’s position.
The judge accordingly adjourned the matter to April 2 and extended the remand of the nine convicts till then.
The convicts include then inspector S Sridhar; sub-inspectors P Ragu Ganesh and K Balakrishnan; head constables S Murugan and A Samidurai; and constables M Muthuraja, S Veil Muthu, S Chelladurai, and X Thomas Francis.
On June 19, 2020, Jeyaraj was at his son’s mobile showroom when the accused police personnel took him to the station for allegedly keeping the shop open beyond Covid-19 curfew hours. When Bennix went to the station seeking his father’s release, the policemen allegedly abused Jeyaraj in his presence, leading to a quarrel. Following this, the father-son duo was allegedly subjected to brutal custodial torture throughout the night at the station.
Following this the father and son were remanded to judicial custody by the Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate and lodged in the Kovilpatti sub-jail the next day without being provided proper medical treatment.
Their condition deteriorated soon after. Bennix died at the Government Kovilpatti Hospital on June 22, 2020, and Jeyaraj succumbed to his injuries the following day.