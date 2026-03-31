DNA report in chef Rangaraj paternity case filed, Madras HC told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday was informed that the DNA test results pertaining to celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj, conducted to determine the paternity of fashion designer Joy Crizildaa’s child, have been submitted to former High Court judge PN Prakash, who has been appointed as mediator.

The submission was made before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy by the advocate commissioner tasked with coordinating the test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The test was ordered by the court on a petition filed by Crizildaa, who has been engaged in a legal battle to establish the paternity of her child following her estrangement from Rangaraj.